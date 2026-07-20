Tumakuru: Two killed after lorry plunges into quarry pit

Tumakuru: Two persons were killed after a lorry plunged nearly 50 metres into a quarry pit following a road collapse in a mining area under Huliyurdurga police station limits in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred when the empty lorry was taking a U-turn near the quarry. The road reportedly caved in, causing the vehicle to lose balance and roll into the deep quarry. The impact of the fall was so severe that the lorry was completely mangled.

The victims were identified as Akshay (30), a native of Jharkhand, and Sahadev (25), who hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Both sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot before any rescue operation could be launched.

Police said the lorry was not carrying any load at the time of the accident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the road adjoining the mining area collapsed while the vehicle was manoeuvring, leading to the tragedy.

Huliyurdurga police rushed to the spot, inspected the accident site and initiated rescue operations. The bodies were later shifted to BGS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Huliyurdurga Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the road collapse and whether any negligence by the quarry operators or other authorities contributed to the fatal accident.