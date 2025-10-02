Two arrested for possessing MDMA worth Rs 5.5L in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for possessing MDMA worth Rs 5,50,000 in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 1. Police said the orders were made through social media platforms.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Osman, 33, a resident of Bandlaguda and Rahul, 23, a native of Kerala and resident of Bengaluru. Their supplier, Ashwin Das Ramanth, based in Bahrain, is absconding.

Osman, a school dropout, worked at a store in Hyderabad up until last year. Rahul worked in a Bengaluru cafe for five months. During his time in the cafe, he met Ashwin.

After losing his job, Osman took up drug peddling. He came into contact with Ashwin through Instagram, placed orders via WhatsApp, and collected drugs from Rahul.

All transactions were done through UPI payment.

On Ashwin’s instructions, the drugs were delivered in Hyderabad, which were collected by Rahul and handed over to Osman. The lattern would sell the MDMA at Rs 8,000-10,000 per gram to customers.

Based on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), in coordination with the Chaderghat police, arrested Rahul and Osman. They have been booked under sections 8(c), r/w. 22(c), 27(A), 27(B), 29 of NDPS Act 1985.