Two arrested for selling Chinese manjha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for selling Chinese manjha in Hyderabad on September 30. Material worth Rs 7,20,000 was seized from them.

The accused was identified as Sumit Singh, 25 and Rajesh Singh, 52 both idol makers and residents of Mangalhat.

Based on a tip-off, the Mangalhat police in coordination with Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone apprehended the accused and seized 480 reels of Chinese Manjha.

In 2024, Sumith was arrested in connection with two cases by the Mangalhat police. According to the police, Sumit and Rajesh are involved in Ganesh idol making and Rakhi making.

For the coming Sankranthi festival, they started selling kites. To make easy money, they began selling banned glass-coated synthetic thread, known as Chinese Manjha. They have contacted Vikram Arora from Delhi, who is the main supplier and is absconding.

The accused ordered the reels at Rs 1,200 each and planned to sell them at Rs 1,500 each. The accused were booked under sections 223, 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS )and sections 5 & 15 of the Environment Protection Act-1986 of Mangalhat police station.

