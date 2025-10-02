Telangana Congress leader Damodar Reddy no more

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers and other leaders condoled the demise of Damodar Reddy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd October 2025 9:19 am IST
Veteran Congress leader R Damodar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister R Damodar Reddy died at a hospital here due to a kidney-related illness.

He was 73.

Damodar Reddy breathed his last at a super-speciality hospital here late on Wednesday, Congress party sources said.

Reddy, who was elected to the assembly for five terms, had served as IT Minister when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2004-2009.

He had represented the Suryapet and Tungaturti assembly constituencies in the assembly.

Damodar Reddy’s mortal remains would be taken to Suryapet on October 3 to enable people to pay their last respects and his funeral would be held at Tungaturti in Surypet district on October 4, the sources said.

