Two daily wage workers die while crossing railway track in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two young men were killed and another was injured after being hit by a train while trespassing on the railway tracks at Hyderabad’s Bollaram Bazar Railway Station in the early hours of Saturday, September 20.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3:10 am when three persons were hit by the Tirupati–Akola Express. Two of them died on the spot, while the third sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Kondagala Karthik, a daily wage worker from Medchal Malkajgiri district, and 20-year-old Tanguturi Mallikarjun from West Marredpally in Secunderabad.

The injured man has been identified as Shivanand, 35, a fisherman from Bollaram.

Railway Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.