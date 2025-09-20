Rowdy sheeter involved in 11 cases banished from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old rowdy sheeter of the Kalapathar police station has been externed from Hyderabad for one year due to his involvement in unlawful activities that have breached peace and tranquillity in the locality.

Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, issued Externment Orders to the accused, Mohd Asad alias Asad, on September 13 under the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli.

According to a press release, Asad has a history of 11 criminal cases, including assault, murder, attempted murder, criminal intimidation, rioting, extortion, and illegal possession of arms and is known for terrorising the public and creating fear and panic.

Police have further added that due to his persistent threats, people are afraid to depose evidence against him or file complaints at police stations.

The accused, along with his associates, murdered a member of a rival gang in June 2024, and was most recently caught near a hotel with a gun, live rounds, and knives as he and his associates prepared to attack another rival group, stated CV Anand in an X post.

On the other hand, Commissioner of Police CV Anand held an Executive Court session on Saturday, September 20, where he heard 11 rowdy gang cases. Peace bonds were executed among 8 of them.







