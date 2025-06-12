Murder plot foiled: Gang rivalry ends in 6 arrests in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six members of a gang were recently arrested by Bandlaguda police, foiling their murder conspiracy against a former associate. 12 scythes were also seized from their possession.

The prime accused in the case, Mohammad Jaber, 43, is a rowdy sheeter involved in 12 cases, including murder, criminal conspiracy for murder, extortion, snatching, arms act, etc, under the tri-police commissionerates limits.

At one point, Jaber used to work for Murtuza Ali, who is also a history sheeter involved with the Rajendra Nagar police station. However, in 2015, differences arose between the two, which led to both of them trying to eliminate each other.

Jaber and his gang had previously attempted to eliminate Ali in 2019 but were arrested by the Shabad police. However, the accused still went ahead with their grudge and were arrested again by the Bandlaguda police recently.

So far, six people have been arrested in the case, including Mohammad Jaber, 43, Zameer Khan, 30, Syed Sha Abdul Jabbar, 22, Mohammed Rahmath, 28, Syed Shah Abdul Mannan, 31 and Mohammad Nasir, 33. However, two of the accused, Mouseen and Azher, are still absconding.

Among them, three of the accused, Zameer Khan, Shah Abdul Jabbar and Mohd Rahmath, also have a criminal background.

Police have seized 12 scythes and a Maruti Ciaz car from the accused and have booked them under sections 25(1)(B)(3) of the Arms Act and section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for criminal conspiracy.