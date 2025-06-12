2 held for selling ganja laced chocolates in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by the Hayarthnagar police for selling ganja laced chocolates in Subhodaya Colony, Kuntloor, on Wednesday, June 11.

The accused have been identified as Gundu Shekhar and Rishi Shankar Mishra. Based on credible information, the police raided a shop named Durga Bhavani Traders and seized 10 packets of ganja chocolates.

According to local reports, banned tobacco products worth Rs 40,000 were also seized during the raid. Police have registered a case underthe Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



