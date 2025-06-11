DCA raids medical shop in Hyderabad, illegal medicines worth Rs 25K seized

Hyderabad: A medical shop in Hyderabad was raided by officials of the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Tuesday, June 10, following a tip-off regarding the sale of illegal medicines.

Mohd Saddam Hussain ran ‘New Al-Shifa Medical and General Stores’, located at Zamistanpur in Musheerabad, without a legal drug licence.

During the raid, officials uncovered a huge quantity of unauthorised medicines kept for sale. A total of 35 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, abortion kits, habit-forming drugs viz. Alprazolam Tablets, Tramadol Tablets, IV fluids etc., were found.

The seized medicines were worth Rs. 25,000, a DCA official said. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

The DCA urges public to report any suspicious drug-related activities. The seized drugs have been sent for laboratory analysis.