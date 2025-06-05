Telangana DCA seizes Rs 5.2L worth of spurious drugs in Moosarambagh raid

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at the residence of Puvvada Lakshmana, a habitual offender, in Moosarambagh.

The operation led to the seizure of suspected spurious drugs valued at Rs 5.21 lakh, including antidiabetic medications, antihypertensives, and abortion kits.

The raid was carried out by DCA officials at Lakshmana’s premises following credible information about his involvement in the illegal trade of counterfeit and unauthorised medicines.

The seized drugs, which pose serious health risks to consumers, were allegedly being stored and distributed without authorisation.

“Such illegal activities undermine public health and safety. We are committed to taking stringent action against those involved in the trade of spurious drugs,” a senior DCA official said.

The DCA is further investigating the source and distribution network of the seized counterfeit medicines.

Puvvada Lakshmana, known for his involvement in similar cases, faces FIRs under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The DCA has urged the public to report any suspicious drug-related activities. The seized drugs have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Further investigations are underway.