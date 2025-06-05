Telangana police crack Bachupally suitcase murder of woman in 24 hrs

Hyderabad: The police teams formed to investigate the murder of an unidentified woman, whose body was stuffed inside a suitcase and dumped near a layout on the outskirts of Bachupally, have cracked the case.

Based on the information given by locals that a foul smell was emanating from a suitcase dumped inside the bushes of GPR Layout Vijayadurga Owners Association Colony on Wednesday, Bachupally police reached the post and discovered the body of a woman believed to be in her late 20s and early 30s.

The police formed six teams to investigate the murder. Except for her bangles and her dress, the police initially couldn’t find any leads.

However, after examining the CCTV footage in the area, the police identified the man who dumped the suitcase with the body stuffed inside it.

Bachupally CI told Siasat.com that the woman has been identified as Tara, 33, a native of Nepal. He said that the accused, who is also Nepali, was involved in an extramarital affair with the deceased.

He said more details will be shared in a bit.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)