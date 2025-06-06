Woman, mother of two, found in suitcase in Hyderabad was killed over pregnancy

Hyderabad: Balanagar special operation team, along with Bachupally police, on Thursday, June 5, arrested the accused involved in the Bachupally suitcase murder, where the body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in Vijaya Durga Owners Association Colony, Bachupally, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 4.

A strong foul smell led residents to alert authorities, who made the gruesome discovery.

The accused, identified as Vijay Toppa alias Wilson, was arrested on Thursday, June 5, by the Balanagar Special Operations Team in coordination with Bachupally police. He had been working at a local fast food centre and living in Bowrampet’s Indiramma Colony. The victim, 33-year-old Tara Bohra, was a housewife and mother of two, also from Nepal’s Baglung district, the same as the accused.

According to police, the two met on Facebook and began an affair. Tara arrived in Hyderabad on April 15, 2025, and began living with Wilson. However, their relationship took a turn when Tara told him she was pregnant. An argument broke out between the two in the early hours of May 23. In a fit of rage, Wilson allegedly strangled her using a bag and nylon thread, killing her on the spot.

He then stuffed the body into a large travel bag, carried it on his shoulders, dumped it in the isolated area in Bachupally, and fled.

Following the discovery, the police formed six teams to investigate the matter and were able to nab the accused within a day after identifying him through CCTV footage of the area.

The accused will be presented before the court on Friday, June 6, for judicial remand proceedings.