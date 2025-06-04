Hyderabad: Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase in Bachupally

The police discovered the body on inspection after the residents complained of a foul smell emanating from the suitcase.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 4th June 2025 4:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found in a suitcase on Tuesday, June 4, at Bachupally’s Vijayadurga Owners Association Colony.

The woman is ascertained to be between 25 and 35 years old, donning a maroon Punjabi dress. The police suspect that she might have been killed 3-4 days ago.

Special teams of the police have been formed to investigate the case and identify the woman.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added shortly.)

