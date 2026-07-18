Two held in Hyderabad for illegal Nitravate, cough syrup sale

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by the Habeeb Nagar Police on Friday, July 17, for allegedly selling nitravate tablets and choco cough syrups without a prescription, with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from them.

The two have been identified as 30-year-old driver Mohammed Sarvar and 32-year-old band master Mohammed Rabbani. Both are residents of Afzal Sagar, Mallepally.

According to the police, the accused would procure drugs from suppliers in Bidar and sell them at high rates to habitual offenders and youth looking to get intoxicated.

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The nitravate tablets are normally prescribed to people with severe insomnia, chest pain or to relax blood vessels and certain seizure disorders.

Misuse or heavy consumption of these drugs can cause intoxication, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion and reduced coordination and may facilitate the commission of criminal acts, the police said.

As many as 164 boxes of NitraZohm tablets, 61 boxes of Nitcor tablets, 34 boxes of Nitravet tablets and 170 bottles of choco cough syrup were seized.

Three more residents of Mallepally, named Jammu Bhai, Mahadhari, Veerdhari and Echadhari, are currently absconding. Efforts are also being made to nab Amanlal and Kohinoor, the two suppliers from Bidar.