Two held near Kacheguda railway station with drugs, foreign liquor

Hyderabad: A software engineer and a real-estate company manager were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department in Kacheguda for possessing banned substances and foreign liquor.

The accused were identified as Pratheesh Bhat, a real estate company manager, and Jaisurya, a software engineer.

According to reports, during a check near Kacheguda railway station, officials intercepted a car and a bike and caught the accused in the act of exchanging OG Kush. The search led to the seizure of 500 grams of OG Kush, one kg of ganja, six grams of charas, 4.38 grams of synthetic hash, and five bottles of foreign liquor, all valued at over Rs 40 lakh.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.