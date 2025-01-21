17-yr-old dies by suicide at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at Kacheguda railway station, Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, January 21.

The victim was a resident of Siddipet and was staying at the Andhra Mahila Sabha hostel on the Osmania University campus.

According to reports, the incident took place between 7:30 am and 7:45 am. A passenger discovered her body on the railway tracks and alerted the government railway police (GRP).

However, the reason behind the suicide is still unknown. The deceased has been sent to Osmania mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Also Read Unidentified man found dead near railway station in Hyderabad

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, an unidentified man believed to be between 30 and 35 years old was found dead near Hafeezpet railway station in Hyderabad’s Miyapur.

According to reports, police noted severe head injuries with a cement brick discovered near the body. It is suspected that the man was struck on the head repeatedly with the brick leading to his death.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)