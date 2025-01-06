Unidentified man found dead near railway station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified man believed to be between 30 and 35 years old was found dead near Hafeezpet railway station in Miyapur on Sunday morning, January 5.

According to reports, police noted severe head injuries with a cement brick discovered near the body. It is suspected that the man was struck on the head repeatedly with the brick leading to his death.

Miyapur police have registered a case. The deceased has been sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is ongoing.