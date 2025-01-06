Unidentified man found dead near railway station in Hyderabad

It is suspected that the man was struck on the head repeatedly with the brick leading to his death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th January 2025 7:11 pm IST
Unidentified man found dead near railway station in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man believed to be between 30 and 35 years old was found dead near Hafeezpet railway station in Miyapur on Sunday morning, January 5.

According to reports, police noted severe head injuries with a cement brick discovered near the body. It is suspected that the man was struck on the head repeatedly with the brick leading to his death.

Miyapur police have registered a case. The deceased has been sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also Read
Chhattisgarh scribe murder: Main accused Suresh Chandrakar held in Hyderabad

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th January 2025 7:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button