Two Indian expats die after building collapses in Oman

Muscat: Two elderly Indian couples died after being trapped in debris from a collapsed building in the Wilayat of Sur, South al Sharqiyah Governorate on Sunday, October 20.

Taking to X, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed the recovery of the bodies of the victims.

According to a local source, 88-year-old Purushottam Neera Nandu and his wife, 80-year-old Padmini Purushottam, from Gujarat, India, have been staying in Sur with their family doing business there since the mid-1940s.

The couple’s son and daughter-in-law, who reside nearby, were unharmed, the source added.

The collapse occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area, with Sur experiencing over 200mm of rain in two days during a recent tropical storm.