Two labourers killed at construction site in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed at a construction site when soil dug out for the foundation caved in on them here in Yelahanka, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, J Shiva (30) and Mandhusudan Reddy (55) were working at a mega construction site on Monday night.

Due to heavy downpour on Monday night, the soil loosened and collapsed on the duo, the police said.

Also Read Mysuru Dasara secular festival: Karnataka CM defends invite to Banu Mushtaq

While Shiva died on Monday night, Madhusudan breathed his last in the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday, police sources added.

The Yelahanka police have registered a case in this regard.