Two UP kids detained for carrying pistols to school

This comes days after the Prayagraj police busted gangs of school kids involved in a series of bomb blasts outside several schools and arrested 35 students in connection.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd September 2022 9:08 am IST
Two UP kids detained for carrying pistols to school
Representative Image

Prayagraj: Two school children were detained in Prayagraj for carrying country-made pistols to school, apparently to threaten teachers and display their supremacy to other kids.

They have been sent to a juvenile home while an arms supplier was jailed.

Prayagraj SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said: “We have decided to sensitize parents, guardians and schools to check such instances. The first case was reported in Alopibagh locality on August 29 when, during checking of mobile phones, school authorities found a class 8 student carrying a country-made pistol and a live cartridge in the schoolbag.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India’s urban unemployment rate drops to lowest level in 4 years

In the second case, school authorities of a Soraon-based inter college recovered a country-made pistol from a class 10 student.

This comes days after the Prayagraj police busted gangs of school kids involved in a series of bomb blasts outside several schools and arrested 35 students in connection.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button