Two women police officers booked over Rs 40K bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, April 21, booked two officers from the Women Police Station In Vikarabad for allegedly demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe.

According to reports, the accused officers have been identified as Inspector B Saroja and Sub-Inspector H Rani. The two had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 in exchange for issuing notices in a case but agreed to reduce the amount to Rs 40,000.

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The complainant had already paid Rs 20,000 on March 23 but as the officers continued to demand the remaining amount, the complainant approached the ACB.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.