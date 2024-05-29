UAE announces public holidays for 2025, check dates here

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has announced the official holidays for both the public and private sectors for the year 2025.

The annoucement comes as Cabinet issued Resolution No. 27 of 2024 after a thorough review of key legislative documents and laws of the UAE Constitution, as per the official gazette.

The official dates for some of the holidays will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting.

Full list of holidays in UAE for 2025

New Year’s Day: January 1, 2025

Eid Al Fitr: A three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3 1446 AH, based on the moon sighting. An additional day may be added if Ramzan lasts 30 days.

Arafat Day: Dhul-Hijjah 9, 1446 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhul-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1446 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet’s Birthday: Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH

UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2025

Article 2 allows cabinet decisions to relocate public holidays, except Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, to the start or end of the week.

Article 3 states that a public holiday cannot be transferred if it falls on another public holiday or a weekend.

Article 4 permits local governments to approve additional official holidays for their departments and institutions beyond those specified in the resolution, on special occasions or for other reasons.

The resolution revokes Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2019 and any conflicting provisions, effective from January 1, 2025.