3-day super sale in Dubai: Up to 90% discounts at 2,000 stores

Dubai: The much-anticipated three-day super sale across malls and shopping centres in Dubai is set to kick off from Friday, May 31 to June 2.

The sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), offers residents and visitors 90 percent discounts at more than 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.

Shoppers can enjoy huge savings on various items such as fashion, beauty, electronics, and homeware.

Malls including

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me‘aisem

City Centre Al Shindagha

My City Centre Al Barsha

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including

IKEA

Homes R Us

Watsons

FACES

Nine West

Hour Choice

Damas

Swarovski

Tommy Hilfiger

Marks & Spencer

Debenhams

H&M

Lululemon

Sun & Sand Sports

Skechers

Baby Shop

Lego

Samsung

Sharaf DG

In addition, Dubai Festival City Mall offers 10 percent cashback on purchases over Dirham 1,000 during 3DSS, with BLUE rewards members receiving an additional 12.5 percent cashback.