3-day super sale in Dubai: Up to 90% discounts at 2,000 stores

Dubai: The much-anticipated three-day super sale across malls and shopping centres in Dubai is set to kick off from Friday, May 31 to June 2.
The sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), offers residents and visitors 90 percent discounts at more than 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.
Shoppers can enjoy huge savings on various items such as fashion, beauty, electronics, and homeware.
Malls including
- Mall of the Emirates
- City Centre Mirdif
- City Centre Deira
- City Centre Me‘aisem
- City Centre Al Shindagha
- My City Centre Al Barsha
Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including
- IKEA
- Homes R Us
- Watsons
- FACES
- Nine West
- Hour Choice
- Damas
- Swarovski
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Marks & Spencer
- Debenhams
- H&M
- Lululemon
- Sun & Sand Sports
- Skechers
- Baby Shop
- Lego
- Samsung
- Sharaf DG
In addition, Dubai Festival City Mall offers 10 percent cashback on purchases over Dirham 1,000 during 3DSS, with BLUE rewards members receiving an additional 12.5 percent cashback.