UAE: Indian man wins 5 lotteries in one round of Emirates Draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate has won five times in the same round of Emirates draw.

The winner of the draw Ahamed Rafeeque won a total grand prize of 23,415 Dirham (Rs 4,95,106) after he matched three of his five tickets and each matched 4 out 7 digits during Emirates Draw’s latest live-stream show, a fourth matched 2 out of 7 and a final fifth matched 1 out of 7.

“I was very excited when I found out that I had won Dh 7,777 three times, and also Dh 77 and Dh 7 one time each. Thank you Emirates Draw for this great opportunity. I’m going to keep participating, and I hope that I’ll win again in the future,” Ahamed told Gulf News.

The 100 Million Dirham Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 5 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil to support in planting a coral polyp.