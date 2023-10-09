UAE Princess defends Hamas attacks against Israel, gives reasons

UAE Princess Hend F Q, known for raising her voice in support of Palestine, defended the Hamas attacks against Israel and provided reasons for her stance.

In a tweet, she wrote, “You cannot occupy, colonize, and steal people’s land and then expect peace.” She further emphasized, “You kill peace the moment you subjugate an entire group of people.”

In another tweet, the UAE princess stated, “Each year approximately 500-700 Palestinian children, some as young as 12 years old, are detained and prosecuted in the Israeli military court system.” She added, “1000 Palestinians (147 children included) are in Israeli prisons for years and decades. No court, no judgement, not even the twisted one. Just an indefinite incarceration till they die, hunger strike to death or given injections and become mentally retarded.”

This is not the first time that the UAE Princess raised her voice in support of Palestine. On her X handle, she actively highlights the situation of people in the country.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged alleging that Israel dropped banned White Phosphorus bombs on heavily populated districts in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

White phosphorus is a chemical substance dispersed in bombs and other weapons. It ignites as soon as it comes into contact with air and can burn through human flesh. The impact of the bomb is so severe that it can burn a person to the bone.

Though, it is not officially confirmed that Israel used banned bombs, the war that erupted after Hamas attacks has so far resulted in the deaths of 436 Palestinians, including 91 children and 61 women. Additionally, 2,271 Palestinians have sustained various injuries, including 244 children and 151 women.