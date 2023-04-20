Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested

Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

Prayagraj: An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police, an official statement said.

A number of criminal cases including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

