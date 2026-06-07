Unidentified woman’s body found in flooded stream near Ballari

The body has been shifted to the Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) mortuary for post-mortem.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 4:27 pm IST
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Ballari: An unidentified body of a woman was discovered floating in the Andral stream on the outskirts of Ballari city on Sunday morning, June 7.

Police suspect she may have been washed away during the heavy rains that lashed the district the previous day.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased was aged between 35 and 40 years. However, her identity has not yet been established.

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The body has been shifted to the Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Torrential rain across Ballari City and surrounding areas caused overflowing streams and drainage channels, flooded homes and disrupted electricity. Government offices were also flooded, turning the premises into virtual ponds.

The worst-hit was a KEB power station, which is primarily responsible for supplying electricity to large sections of Ballari city. Electricity department staff, assisted by fire and emergency service personnel, began efforts to pump out water and protect the equipment from potential damage. The operation started around 10 pm and continued overnight.

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Due to waterlogging and disruption at the power station, residents experienced power outages in several parts of the city.

Officials said efforts are underway to fully restore the power system and evaluate the damage caused by the heavy rain. Civic authorities are monitoring vulnerable locations as forecasts indicate the possibility of further rainfall in the region.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 4:27 pm IST

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