Union Budget 2024: Consultation meetings conclude

New Delhi: The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 that started from 19th June 2024 onward in the Ministry of Finance and chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman concluded on July 5.

In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists; trade unions; education and health sector; employment and skilling; MSME; trade and services; industry; economists; financial sector and capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings, Ministry of Finance stated.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, Dr TV Somanathan; Secretary, D/o Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin K Pandey; Secretary, D/o Financial Services, Vivek Joshi; Secretary, D/o Revenue, Sanjay Malhotra; Secretary, M/o Corporate Affairs, Manoj Govil, Secretaries of Ministries concerned, Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministries concerned were also present during relevant meetings.

In the course of the consultations, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2024-25.