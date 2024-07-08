Union Budget 2024: Consultation meetings conclude

In the course of the consultations, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th July 2024 7:57 am IST
Gender budgeting in India—A policy perspective
Budget

New Delhi: The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 that started from 19th June 2024 onward in the Ministry of Finance and chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman concluded on July 5.

In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists; trade unions; education and health sector; employment and skilling; MSME; trade and services; industry; economists; financial sector and capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings, Ministry of Finance stated.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, Dr TV Somanathan; Secretary, D/o Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin K Pandey; Secretary, D/o Financial Services, Vivek Joshi; Secretary, D/o Revenue, Sanjay Malhotra; Secretary, M/o Corporate Affairs, Manoj Govil, Secretaries of Ministries concerned, Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministries concerned were also present during relevant meetings.

MS Education Academy

In the course of the consultations, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2024-25.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th July 2024 7:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button