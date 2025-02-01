Union Budget: Allocation of Rs 3,350 cr for Ministry of Minority Affairs

New Delhi: A total of Rs 3,350 crore has been allocated for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the Union Budget this year, which is about Rs 166 crore more than the budgetary estimate of the previous financial year and Rs 1,481 crore more than the revised estimate of 2024-25.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday.

In the last budget, Rs 3,183.24 crore was the budget estimate for the ministry, although the revised estimate was Rs 1,868.18 crore.

This time, in the allocation made by Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 678.03 crore has been made for the educational empowerment of students of minority communities.

A total of Rs 1,237.32 crore has been allocated for major schemes and projects under the ministry.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 1,913.98 crore has been made for the total ‘Umbrella Programme for Development of Minorities’.