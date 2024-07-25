UoH PhD scholar Aayesha selected for BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia

Hyderabad: Shaik Aayesha, a PhD scholar from the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected as one of the delegates for the BRICS Youth Summit 2024. Aayesha is working under the guidance of Prof. Srinivasa Rao Yaragorla.

The summit, held from July 22 to 26 in Ulyanovsk, Russia, is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The main agenda of the summit is to raise awareness among youth about enhancing the efficiency of the international relations system and ensuring its further democratization through BRICS. This is achieved by engaging young leaders from around the world in various panel and discussion sessions.

The event will bring together young leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. It is a significant event on the agenda of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2024.