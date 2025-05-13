UP: 80-yr-old farmer attacked with shovel, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’; 2 held

An elderly Muslim farmer was attacked and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ by two young men in Uttar Pradesh’s Amarpur Garhi village of Deoband town in Saharanpur district. They have been arrested.

On May 11, eighty-year-old Mohammed Israel was watering his fields when Akash and Ahvi approached him, asked his name, and, upon learning about his religious identity, forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

They started beating him with sticks. The assault took a deadly turn when one of the men attacked Israel with a shovel.

Profusely bleeding, the elderly Muslim farmer was rescued by nearby locals who heard his cries.

Akash and Ahvi were arrested the same day. Police said there was no personal dispute between Mohammed Israel and them, and the attack was carried out in the heat of the moment.

A case was registered under sections 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (1) (Criminal intimidation), 196 (1) (Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race and birth) 299 (Deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings)