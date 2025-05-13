UP: 80-yr-old farmer attacked with shovel, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’; 2 held

Police said there was no personal dispute between Mohammed Israel and them, and the attack was carried out in the heat of the moment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2025 2:18 pm IST
The image displays a picture of an elderly Muslim farmer
Mohammed Israel

An elderly Muslim farmer was attacked and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ by two young men in Uttar Pradesh’s Amarpur Garhi village of Deoband town in Saharanpur district. They have been arrested.

On May 11, eighty-year-old Mohammed Israel was watering his fields when Akash and Ahvi approached him, asked his name, and, upon learning about his religious identity, forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Also Read
West Bengal police arrests man who forced vendors to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

They started beating him with sticks. The assault took a deadly turn when one of the men attacked Israel with a shovel.

MS Creative School

Profusely bleeding, the elderly Muslim farmer was rescued by nearby locals who heard his cries.

Akash and Ahvi were arrested the same day. Police said there was no personal dispute between Mohammed Israel and them, and the attack was carried out in the heat of the moment.

A case was registered under sections 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (1) (Criminal intimidation), 196 (1) (Promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race and birth) 299 (Deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings)

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2025 2:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button