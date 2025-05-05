West Bengal police arrests man who forced vendors to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Two Muslims were allegedly attacked and harassed to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a man in West Bengal’s Howrah city.

Police have arrested the attacker, Amit Dutta, a resident of Mainakpara in Howrah.

Two videos of the incident emerged on social media platforms where Dutta, bare-chested, holding a stick, allegedly asks a street vendor and an auto rickshaw driver to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

When the vendor obliges, Dutta asks him to recite Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu religious chant. “Hamein nahi aatha (I don’t know),” he replies.

Dutta slaps the Muslim man and hurls Islamophobic statements at him. “Teri maa ka, idhar rahane ka nahi, Pakistan bhaag (Do not live here. Run to Pakistan),” he replies.

Another video of Dutta approaching the auto rickshaw driver, making the same demand, has also emerged. When the auto rickshaw driver concedes, Dutta calls him katua, a derogatory term used to address Muslims, and forces him to speak louder.

Visibly frustrated but patient, the auto rickshaw driver replies, “Jai Shri Ram tho bola na (I said Jai Shri Ram).”

Not happy, Dutta goes on to say, “Jahan Allahu Akbar bola, hum chodega nahi (If you speak Allahu Akbar, we will not leave you),” and hits his vehicle.