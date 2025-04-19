UP: 13-year-old stabbed with glass bottle after refusing to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’

Reports suggest that the teenager was approached by the group who demanded that he touch their feet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th April 2025 6:32 pm IST
The image displays a representational image of mob attack
Representational Image

A 13-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly stabbed with a glass bottle by a group of minors for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

The incident occurred in the Sarsaul area of the Maharajpur police circle. An FIR has been registered.

Reports suggest that the Muslim boy was approached by the group who demanded that he touch their feet. When the child refused, the agitated group commanded him to chant Jai Shri Ram, a demand flatly refused.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Man sprinkles ‘gangajal’ inside Taj Mahal, ASI initiates probe

The group stabbed the teenager with a glass bottle. He sustained injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th April 2025 6:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button