UP: 13-year-old stabbed with glass bottle after refusing to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’

A 13-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly stabbed with a glass bottle by a group of minors for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

The incident occurred in the Sarsaul area of the Maharajpur police circle. An FIR has been registered.

Reports suggest that the Muslim boy was approached by the group who demanded that he touch their feet. When the child refused, the agitated group commanded him to chant Jai Shri Ram, a demand flatly refused.

The group stabbed the teenager with a glass bottle. He sustained injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.