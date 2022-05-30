UP: Angered by bulldozer running on houses, Hindus threaten to convert to Christianity

Bareilly: Recently, Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) demolished nearly 100 houses that were built on alleged disputable land. The authorities have a plan to demolish more houses as they had given eviction notices to nearly 600 families.

Angry over the BDA’s action, many Hindus threatened to convert to Christianity.

Religious conversion allegation

It all came to the limelight after a prayer in a house in Bichpuri village that falls under the jurisdiction of the Bithri Chainpur police station area was termed as an attempt of forced conversion.

When police received the information about the alleged conversion, both Hindu organization and cops reached the spot.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the villagers were praying on their own.

They said that no one help them when authorities demolished their houses. They now have faith in God, they added.

When cops speak to locals, they found that the matter is linked with the bulldozer.

Angered over the running of bulldozers on their house, hundreds of Hindus have announced their decision to convert to Christianity.