UP couple garlanded with shoes on suspicion of religious conversion

Hathras: A purported video showing a couple being garlanded with shoes in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has surfaced on social media, with police on Tuesday, April 21, saying the incident stemmed from a dispute over family land, and was abetted by rumours of religious conversion.

The incident took place in Garavgarhi village under the Mursan police station limits.

According to police, Balram, who has been living in Agra for around 35 years and works as a fairground ride operator, had returned to his native village with his wife Rani and 13-year-old son Lalit during Holi, and had been staying there since.

Family members alleged that Balram had abstained from traditional greetings and religious practices since returning to the village, leading to a dispute with his father Shivram and brother Tarachand. The altercation escalated into a scuffle, following which a panchayat was convened.

During the panchayat, Tarachand and Shivram accused Balram of converting to Christianity and announced his social boycott. When Balram’s wife intervened to support her husband, both were allegedly humiliated by being forced to wear garlands made of shoes and slippers, a video of the incident going viral on social media.

A couple was garlanded with shoes in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district over allegations of forced religious conversions.



However, the police said the incident stemmed from a dispute over family land and was abetted by rumours of religious conversion.



According to… pic.twitter.com/1XbZvWqXpL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

Circle Officer, Sadabad, Amit Pathak said the allegations of religious conversion were false, and were spread by Tarachand due to an ongoing dispute over ancestral property.

“There is no evidence of any religious conversion. The issue is related to a family land dispute,” he said.

Balram also denied converting to any other religion.

Police said preventive action has been taken against his brother Tarachand and further investigation is underway.