UP: Court adjourns Rahul Gandhi defamation case until December 8

The court then directed the plaintiff to present evidence. Witnesses have been presented continuously since then. So far, only one witness has been cross-examined.

Sultanpur: The hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a court here on Wednesday was deferred to December 8 due to the death of a lawyer.

Gandhi’s lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, stated that due to a condolence meeting held today for the death of civil court lawyer Sudhanshu Upadhyay, all lawyers abstained from work, preventing any proceedings.

The next hearing in this case will be held in the MP-MLA court on December 8.

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit against Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against the then BJP national president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly election campaign.

Following Gandhi’s failure to appear during the five-year court proceedings, the court issued a warrant against him in December 2023.

Subsequently, in February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court. The special judge granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi filed his statement in court, in which he declared himself innocent and called the case a political conspiracy.

