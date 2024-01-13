UP: Cow vigilante arrested for cattle slaughter; 3 held in encounter

Rahul Singh, president of Gauraksha Karni Sena's Bareilly unit, along with four others, was allegedly slaughtering cows near the Devaraniya river in Bhojipura here when the police laid siege of the area, Circle Officer Harsh Modi said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 13th January 2024 8:43 pm IST
UP: Cow vigilante arrested for cattle slaughter; 3 held in encounter
Representational image

Bareilly: The district head of a cow vigilante group here has been booked for alleged involvement in cow slaughter, police said on Saturday, January 13.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The matter came to light after the police arrested three alleged cow smugglers following an encounter here on Friday night. Rahul Singh, president of Gauraksha Karni Sena’s Bareilly unit, was found present with them, they added.

Singh, along with four others, was allegedly slaughtering cows near the Devaraniya river in Bhojipura here when the police laid siege of the area, Circle Officer Harsh Modi said.

MS Education Academy

However, the accused refused to surrender and opened fire on the police team, he said.

Also Read
Political row erupts over ‘assault’ on monks in West Bengal’s Purulia

The police fired in retaliation and nabbed three persons — Mohammad Saeed Khan, Devendra Kumar and Akram — after the encounter, Modi said.

Singh and another person managed to flee and efforts are on to arrest them, he added.

The equipment used for cow slaughter and a tempo was seized from the arrested trio, the CO said.

An FIR was registered against the five persons, including Singh, at the Bhojipura police station here on Saturday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 13th January 2024 8:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button