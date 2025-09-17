UP Dalit man opposes alcohol consumption in front house; hand severed in attack

A young Dalit man’s hand was severed in a sword attack after he objected to alcohol consumption outside his house by a group of upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivam Jatav and his father were thrashed and attacked by a sword when they opposed to the alcohol consumption. He was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut and admitted for 15 days after which the doctors declared his vein will no longer function.

The incident occurred on August 17 in Musallepur village. But the story came to light after Bhim Army party founder and national president of Azad Samaj Party, Chandra Shekhar Azad, posted on his social media on Tuesday, September 16.

जिला अमरोहा के बछरांव थाना क्षेत्र के मुसल्लेपुर निवासी शिवम जाटव पर एक महीने पहले जातंकवादियों ने जानलेवा हमला किया। शिवम का हाथ बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया, नसें कट गईं और अब उसका हाथ काम करना बंद कर चुका है। इलाज में परिवार के लाखों रुपये खर्च हो चुके हैं। यह घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक… — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) September 16, 2025

“The family has already spent lakhs of rupees on his treatment. This incident is extremely painful and deserving of punishment. On the contrary, pressure is being put on the victim’s family to compromise,” his X post read.

Azad called out the Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government for an immediate arrest of the culprits, registration ofg case under the SC/ST Act and an appropriate compensation to Shivaam’s family.

“A case should be registered under the strict provisions of the SC/ST Act and tried in a fast-track court. The victim should receive treatment at government expense and appropriate compensation and the victim’s family should be provided with security,” Azad said.

He called the act a “BJP-sponsored caste terrorism against Dalits.”

The Amroha police replied to his post stating that a case under SC/ST Act has been registered based on Azad’s complaint and investigation is underway. The accused are currently on the run.