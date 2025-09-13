UP Dalit woman forced to clean roads after threats from local councillors

A Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district was allegedly harassed and threatened by local councillors after animals grazed by her husband dirtied their houses on September 4.

Uma Devi, resident of ward number four in Kishni town, approached the superintendent of police after the grazing incident reportedly angered councillors Amit Kumar and Ravi Pal. They abused her husband and demanded that he clean the road.

According to Devi, when she went to the local police station to file a complaint, her grievances were ignored.

The Dalit woman stated that the men threatened to kill her family if they failed to obey them. Fearing for her family’s safety, Devi cleaned the road, which was caught on CCTV.

“The accused are pressuring me every day to compromise. They threaten to kill us if we don’t end the matter,” Devi told local reporters.

The superintendent of police has taken note of the case and has asked the Kishni police station to investigate the matter.