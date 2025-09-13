Teen Dalit stripped, assaulted in Chennai; Two arrested

The Class 12 boy was in a relationship with his classmate from a different caste.

13th September 2025
A 17-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly stripped, assaulted, and abused for visiting a girl at her home in Chennai on Friday, September 12. Two men have been arrested.

According to the police, the teenager was in a relationship with the girl from a different caste. They were classmates and studied in a school located in Choolaimedu, a significant residential and commercial neighbourhood in Central Chennai.

When her parents became aware of the relationship, they sent her away to live with her grandmother in Secretariat Colony.

However, the teenagers continued to stay in contact through social media even after moving to different schools.

On Friday, the boy went to Secretariat Colony to visit her and was caught red-handed by the two accused, Logesh and his brother Sravanan.

The Dalit teenager was violently attacked. Local reports suggest Sravanan was affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Based on the Dalit boy’s parents’ complaint, a case was registered under the SC/ST Act along with other sections related to assault, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

The duo was arrested on the same day.

