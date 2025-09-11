UP Dalit farmer assaulted, abused over grazing complaint

In the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit farmer was allegedly thrashed and abused with casteist slurs on September 8, after he complained about cattle belonging to other villagers grazing his field.

The incident occurred in Gudhana village, where Dwarika Prasad, son of Kallu Singh, cultivated millet. He said that cows owned by three villagers, Prashant, Saksham and Jai, frequently entered his field and damaged his standing crop.

On Monday, when the cows trespassed his field again, Prasad recorded a video of the incident, caught one of the cows and confronted the owners. However instead of listening to his complaint, the accused hurled caste-based abuses and assaulted him.

Following Prasad’s complaint, the police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against the three accused .

“A case of Dalit oppression has been registered on the victim’s complaint. Further action will be taken as per law,” station officer Udayveer Singh was quoted by The Observer Post.