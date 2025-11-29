UP: Faizal jumps into pond to rescue Shubham Tiwari from sinking SUV

Without hesitation, Faizal jumped into the water to reach Tiwari, who had become unconscious and was unable to move.

Faizal rescues Shubham Tiwari from the sinking SUV
When one tried to save a child from being hit by his vehicle and plunged into a pond, another attempted to rescue the driver from his humble boat.

The dramatic rescue story comes from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district where Faizal rescued Shubham Tiwari in a sinking SUV. Visuals have stormed the internet.

According to local reports, the incident happened when Tiwari’s vehicle fell into a pond as he tried to avoid hitting a child who suddenly came onto the road.

The SUV started sinking, leaving Tiwari helpless. As he stayed inside, waiting for the impending death, Faizal immediately rushed to help. He steered his boat toward the vehicle and, without hesitation, jumped into the water to reach Tiwari, who had become unconscious and was unable to move.

Faizal bravely fought the water and the heavy SUV to pull Tiwari out just in time. His quick action saved his life.

The rescue video has gone massively viral on social media, with netizens tagging the Pilibhit police to honour Faizal

