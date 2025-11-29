UP: Faizal jumps into pond to rescue Shubham Tiwari from sinking SUV

When one tried to save a child from being hit by his vehicle and plunged into a pond, another attempted to rescue the driver from his humble boat.

The dramatic rescue story comes from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district where Faizal rescued Shubham Tiwari in a sinking SUV. Visuals have stormed the internet.

Shubham Tiwari, driving a SUV landed in a pond while trying to save a kid on the road in UP's Pilibhit. In a daring rescue, Faizal on a boat put his life on the line and showed exemplary courage to save Tiwari drowing with the SUV. The victim was finally rescued and extricated… pic.twitter.com/cOVOzUe9US — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 29, 2025

According to local reports, the incident happened when Tiwari’s vehicle fell into a pond as he tried to avoid hitting a child who suddenly came onto the road.

The SUV started sinking, leaving Tiwari helpless. As he stayed inside, waiting for the impending death, Faizal immediately rushed to help. He steered his boat toward the vehicle and, without hesitation, jumped into the water to reach Tiwari, who had become unconscious and was unable to move.

Also Read Kuldeep Sharma offers land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad after house bulldozed

Faizal bravely fought the water and the heavy SUV to pull Tiwari out just in time. His quick action saved his life.

The rescue video has gone massively viral on social media, with netizens tagging the Pilibhit police to honour Faizal