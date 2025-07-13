UP govt deploys over 10,000 female police personnel along Kanwar Yatra route

Lucknow: More than 10,000 women police personnel have been deployed along the Kanwar Yatra route across Uttar Pradesh, forming nearly 15 per cent of the total force, the state government said in a statement.

These include 8,541 head constables and 1,486 sub-inspectors, it said.

According to the statement, in a recent high-level review meeting, officials informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that around six crore devotees, including an estimated 60-70 lakh women, are expected to participate in the yatra.

In response, the chief minister directed the implementation of a women-centric security model to ensure the safety of female pilgrims.

As part of the model, female constables have been deployed at all women’s help desks to assist and counsel devotees in sensitive situations.

Additionally, Shakti Help Booths, in collaboration with women’s voluntary organisations, are being set up in several districts to support female pilgrims.

Female police personnel have also been made a mandatory part of quick response teams (QRTs), including during night shifts, to ensure immediate assistance in emergencies.

Patrolling by QRTs has been intensified on key routes, and female officers are monitoring round-the-clock control rooms and helplines across 11 zones.

The Meerut zone, a key hub of the yatra, has seen the highest deployment, with 3,200 women police personnel stationed across districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

Drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring and social media tracking are also being used to further strengthen security. More than 150 women help desks have been set up to provide real-time assistance, the statement said.