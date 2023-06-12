UP: Groom, 1 other killed in road accident as wedding party car rams into truck

Press Trust of India | Published: 12th June 2023 6:38 pm IST
Balrampur (UP): Two members of a wedding party, including the groom, died and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Monday.

Six seriously injured persons have been sent to Lucknow for treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said that the accident took place on Monday morning on the Balrampur-Bahraich road.

The ill-fated SUV was coming from Rampur district, and was going to Gorakhpur, when it rammed into a stationary truck, he said.

He added that Satpal (22) — the bridegroom and his relative Horilal (42) were killed in the accident.

