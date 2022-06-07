UP: Minor scribbles name of rapist on hand before dying

Prayagraj: A minor rape victim, who had scribbled the name of her rapist on her hand and feet, before attempting suicide, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

She was battling for life at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for the last four days.

The minor student had also written on the palm – “Kalim is responsible for my death”.

Her father Mohammad Khaleel said, “Accused should be given death penalty, only then justice will be served to my innocent daughter.”

According to reports, the accused had made a video while raping the girl and was blackmailing her.

He threatened to make the video public if the girl did not agree to his demands for a physical relationship.

The mother has said in the report that he was physically abusing the girl for the last two years. Distraught, the girl hanged herself on June 4.

However, some neighbours saw her and brought her down. She was rushed to the hospital in Kaushambhi from where the doctors referred her to Prayagraj.

The family alleged that the Kaushambhi police did not take action even after a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

Inspector Karari, Subhash Yadav, said that a case has been registered against the accused Kalim and he has been arrested.