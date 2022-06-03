UP official who was shot 7 times clears UPSC exam, proves courage has a face

New Delhi: A government official Rinkoo Singh Rahee, who was shot 7 times, cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2021 exam.

The official was shot for exposing a corruption case.

After clearing Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS), Rahee was posted in Muzaffarnagar, where he unearthed a corruption case.

“During my first posting in Muzaffarnagar, I unearthed a corruption case in which senior officers were also involved,” he said.

Rahee, who was a Social Welfare Officer at the time of posting in Muzaffarnagar in 2009, exposed a scam worth crores. The uncovering of facts led to a fatal attack in which Rahee survived seven bullet shots.

The attack distorted Rahee’s face but not his aspirations and ambitions.

Now, the director of a state IAS PCS Coaching Center in Hapur has secured 683rd rank in UPSC Civil Services exam.

“I was first threatened and later shot. I will work to break the corruption chain. I have given this exam so that I can reach a higher post and can get more opportunity to unearth irregularities,” Rahee told ANI.

The results of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 held in January 2022 were declared by UPSC on Monday. A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per the official release by the department.