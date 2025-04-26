UP: Pregnant woman among 4 killed as speeding ambulance overturns

Mirzapur: A pregnant woman among four was killed when the ambulance they were travelling in overturned while attempting to overtake a truck loaded with gravel here on Saturday, police said.

Two other people were injured in the accident and were referred to a hospital in Varanasi, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Verma said that on Saturday afternoon near Chhato Trimukhani gram sabha. An ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman, Hiravati Devi, to a hospital, along with five other passengers.

The speeding ambulance driver attempted to overtake a truck loaded with gravel when it suddenly overturned. Four people, including Hiravati, died on the spot, and two were injured, Verma said.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took everyone to Ahraura Community Health Centre, where four were declared dead, the SSP said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Bali Kharwar (27), Hiravati Devi (25), Malti Devi (40) and Ramu (30). The injured were identified as Kaushal Kumar Kharwar and Bhandari Sharma.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chunar Rajesh Kumar Verma said that further action is being taken by the police and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.