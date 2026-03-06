UP: Three held for posting ‘objectionable’ video on Instagram

Saharanpur: Three persons were arrested on Friday, March 6, for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, police said.

Station House Officer Nanauta Naveen Kumar Saini told PTI that the accused were arrested after police received information about the circulation of the video on social media.

The accused have been identified as Rudraksh (28), Prashant Rana (27) and Amit Rana. All residents of Saharanpur district, Saini said.

They will be produced before a court after necessary legal formalities, the officer added.