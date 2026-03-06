UP: Three held for posting ‘objectionable’ video on Instagram

They will be produced before a court after necessary legal formalities, the officer added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2026 8:47 pm IST
Falcon Group COO Vikas Kumar Sakhare arrested by Telangana CID in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Representational image

Saharanpur: Three persons were arrested on Friday, March 6, for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, police said.

Station House Officer Nanauta Naveen Kumar Saini told PTI that the accused were arrested after police received information about the circulation of the video on social media.

The accused have been identified as Rudraksh (28), Prashant Rana (27) and Amit Rana. All residents of Saharanpur district, Saini said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

They will be produced before a court after necessary legal formalities, the officer added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2026 8:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button