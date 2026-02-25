Delhi woman accused of hurling racial abuses at NE neighbours arrested

She was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2026 1:56 pm IST
Representational image of a person in hand cuffs
Representational image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a woman in connection with a case of racial abuse and insulting language against three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday, February 25.

Ruby Jain was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

“The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials,” the police said in a statement.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The role of a male, accused in the FIR, is also being examined.

The arrest follows examination of video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made during the altercation, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2026 1:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button