Shots fired at car of lawyer linked to Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi, 1 injured

Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds near Marghat Wale Hanuman temple before fleeing the scene.

Published: 25th February 2026 7:10 am IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at a car carrying a lawyer associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, here on Tuesday night, injuring one person, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said information about the firing was received around 10 pm.

“We reached the spot immediately. One person was injured and has been hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition,” Banthia said.

Police said five people, including a lawyer associated with Bishnoi’s legal team, were travelling in the car when the incident took place near the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple in Delhi.

One injured

According to the occupants of the car, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire at their vehicle before fleeing the spot. One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to the shoulder.

Banthia said nothing can be said conclusively at this stage as the victims have given varying accounts.

“Some are saying there were two assailants, others said three. Details such as the exact number of people involved, rounds fired and whether the assailants came in a vehicle (car) or on a motorcycle will be clear after verification,” he said.

Those travelling in the car informed police about the incident, he added.

Investigation on

A forensic team has examined the spot, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the attackers, police said.

The case is being investigated from all possible angles, they said.

